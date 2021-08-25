Shares

OPPO Reno6 5G will soon be launching in the country on September 6th. This is following the successful launch of the OPPO Reno5 series in March this year. The OPPO Reno 5G will be the company’s first 5G smartphone in the country and brings a lot of new and improved features over its predecessor.

The new OPPO Reno6 5G smartphone has a 6.43 inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone runs on Android 11 and ColorOS 11.3 Operating System and is scheduled to get updated to Android 12 once it goes public later in September.

To enable massive storage space for photos, videos or even documents, the OPPO Reno6 5G comes with an 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB onboard storage.

For pictures and videos, the 64 MP triple camera setup features an 8 MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens, coupled with an impressive 32 MP selfie-camera with different features. Camera features include Bokeh Flare Portrait, improved AI Highlight Video and AI Color Portrait.

OPPO Reno6 5G will be available in the Reno Glow design and will come in shimmering Aurora or stealthy Stellar Black colours.

OPPO Reno6 5G specifications

Network: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G

Body dimensions: 6.17 x 2.84 x 0.30 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.43 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.3

Chipset: MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G78 MC4

Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB

Main camera: Triple rear camera set-up 64 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera set-up 32 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 65W

Colours: Black, Blue, Aurora, Purple