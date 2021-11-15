Shares

Rémy Martin has announced their continued collaboration with rapper and poet King Kaka to celebrate music and cognac with the launch of his latest EP titled Happy Hour, later this month.

Throughout the process of creating his new EP, King Kaka was motivated by the desire to produce something meaningful and purposeful. His last album was released in 2018. Since then, he has evolved as an artist, poet, and businessman. He credits this growth to the journey with Rémy Martin, experiencing new cultures, developing an appreciation for artistry and craft differently as well as reflecting on his own personal objectives.

King Kaka has been a part of the Rémy Martin family since his first campaign One Life/Live Them in 2018, sharing his personal story of being driven to triumph through his many diverse skills. In 2020, he appeared in Team Up For Excellence, a celebration of those behind his success.

On his Happy Hour EP, King Kaka has collaborated with Kenyan musicians such as Rich Mavoko, Kristoff and musical group Wakadinali.

When asked about his selection for collaborating, King Kaka had this to say, “Every element and person is selected for their sole talents. When you put passionate people together the outcome is meaningful and admirable just like a fine cognac. My connection with Rémy Martin has always been about drawing inspiration from each other for collective success. When two visionaries come together, something special and artistic gets created. Together we want to pass our passion for achievement to a younger generation so that they can embrace the spirit of excellence no matter what the circumstances.”

Aside from his EP, King Kaka continues to focus on his Sanitary Bank for girls campaign and his anticipated Eastlando Youth Soccer League.

Rémy Martin will be celebrating the message of teamwork with King Kaka throughout his campaign as he shares listening sessions with fans and other personalities.