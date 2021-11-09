Shares

Kenyans have for a long time embraced comedy on various online platforms including TikTok. Local comedy hashtags on the platform have managed to amass over 814 million views.

These high views are due to relatable comedy and showcasing the everyday lives of Kenyans along with events across Africa. These growing hashtags include #kenyancomedy, #kenyacomedy and #comedykenya.

TikTok has seen a significant rise in new-age comedy content creators locally. Some of whom previously had not even known they had a talent for creating humourous content. These creators bring laughter to their real-life stories, family and different cultural experiences on the platform. They also welcome the community to a new world of laughter, content creation and positive vibes.

Here are 5 of Kenya’s finest comedians on TikTok to follow.

1. Vick_brandon

Vick affirms in one of his videos that being on TikTok has allowed him to grow as a person. He ventured on the platform to beat loneliness and inspire others. He currently has more than 2 million followers on TikTok.

2. Crazy_kennar

Crazy Kennar is a self-proclaimed Content Cartel and Kenya’s funniest vine and parody content creator. Previously a narrator in school drama productions, he has risen fast to introduce a new way of delivering funny narratives that are relatable to daily events in life.

3. Officialkinuthia

You will most often mistake him for a woman, but Kinuthia is a man helping change the face of comedy and notions that women are not seriously funny comedians. His entertainment gear is all-female from hair to make-up and his skits showcase relatable funny things African moms and young ladies do in daily life.

4. Valentine272

Valentine is a budding artist and takes comedy to another level. She unleashes the huge potential of comedy in local languages to serve a bigger and diverse audience.

5. Cartoon_Comedian

This young comedian rose to stardom during the pandemic through a popular quote inaniaffect, inanisuffocate, which in slang is translated to It’s affecting and suffocating me. The slang has inspired many local musicians and have been included in their songs leaving Kenyans in stitches as they sing along.