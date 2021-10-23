Shares

Smartphone brand itel has donated infrastructural and learning amenities to pupils of Mama Ngina Primary School in Nakuru County. This is part of the brand’s Love Always On initiative to give back to the community.

itel donated 50 school desks, 1,000 story books, stationaries, bookshelves, kids pads and laptops to students of the school.

The initiative was in collaboration with the Youth Bila Noma Ng’o social group that aims to improve the living standards of school going children in slums and poor neighborhoods.

By donating story books, stationery and laptops, itel hopes that these learning materials will empower pupils academically. The initiative also aims to encourage affluent children to do their societal duty by improving their literal skills and educating their peers in their communities.

Through the Love Always On initiative, itel has committed to provide vulnerable children with much-needed help and care and complement the community’s efforts of social responsibility.

In May this year, the initiative visited the Imani Children’s home in Kayole and donated essential commodities that including foodstuff and sanitary towels. The brand also partnered with Nivalishe Pad Initiative which is a Community Based Organization to show the importance of giving love, attention, and affection to children at the Children’s Home.

Speaking during the visit to Mama Ngina Primary School, itel Kenya Marketing Manager, Clover Huang said that the company’s mission is to help individuals and communities overcome challenges posed at them in the education sector.

The brand has further reiterated its commitment to integrate philanthropy in its business as it aims to positively impact the society.