Shares

Itel has launched the Itel A37 smartphone in the Kenyan market. The smartphone will retail at Ksh. 6,960.

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, who is the Brand Ambassador, will lead its promotional dance campaign on social media. The dance campaign, with the hashtag #IDanceWithDiamond and #DanceWithItelA37, will run on Vskit, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

The new itel A37 has a water drop full screen with crystal clear screen that brings a natural beauty and experience on usage. The phone runs on Android 10 Go Edition operating systems. It also comes with a 5.7 inch touchscreen, 1 GB RAM, 64 GB Internal Storage, 5 MP main camera with a single camera setup and a 2 MP selfie camera. It also has a large 3020 mAh battery.

To participate in the itel dance campaign

1. Take part in the campaign by joining #IDanceWithDiamond and #IDanceWithItelA37.

2. Upload dancing video on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and Instagram to enter the first round of online auditions.

Top 15 winners from online auditions will proceed to the second round dance challenge offline auditions. Based on the result, the top 3 final winners will be awarded cash prizes as follows

Top 15 winners – itel 32TV + certificate. Winners to be selected Countrywide Top 3 winners – 1st Position: Ksh. 100,000

2nd Position – Ksh. 80,000

3rd Position – Ksh. 50,000

itel 37A specifications

Network: 2G bands: 2G/3G

OS: Android 10 Go Edition

SIM: Micro-SIM, Dual SIM

Screen: 5.7 inch touchscreen

Resolution: 1520*720 pixels

Chipset: UNISOC Spreadtrum (32nm)

CPU: 1.3 GHz Quad-core, Cortex-A7

GPU: ARM Mali

Internal storage: 64 GB

RAM: 1 GB

Main camera: single set-up 5 MP

Selfie camera: Single 2 MP, (wide)

Battery type: Li-Po 3020 mAh

Colours: Dark blue, Gradient purple, and Green