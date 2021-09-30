Shares

Getting gifts is always awesome more so when you least expect it, especially in this our economy. This is the same kind of feeling one gets when they are told that they have emerged as a winner in a promo.

This time around itel Kenya has announced that it has launched a promotion dubbed “JISHINDIE SCHOOL FEES NA ITEL” which will see some lucky parents walk away with school fees worth Ksh. 500,000 . And all the parents said AMEN!!

The Jishindie school fees na itel promotion is loaded with goodies from school feel to phone accessories, Bluetooth speakers and so much more. It is also easy to participate in.

Here’s how to participate;

Head over to any itel branded store near you and purchase itel A56 , itel A33 Plus, itel P37, itel S16, itel A25Pro or itel A48 during the promo period. Once you buy any of the 5 promo phones, you get a raffle ticket which you are supposed to fill out and drop in the raffle box

Weekly lucky draws will be done countrywide with a total of Ksh. 500,000 to be awarded to 50 school fees winners by the end of the campaign.

Other gifts to be won include 32inch itel tvs, itel blue tooth speakers among others . In addition, all itel customers will be treated to free prizes when they purchase any of the brand’s eligible smartphones.

The rewards are as follows;

1st winner gets 100% school fees

2nd winner gets 80% school fess

3rd winner gets 60% school fees

The promo which kick off as from 1st October will run till October 31st, so hurry while stocks last!!!