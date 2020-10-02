Shares

The itel S16 phone was recently launched in the Kenyan market by technology company, itel Mobile Kenya. The phone is retailing at Ksh. 7,799 and is available countrywide.

The company recently rebranded and launched new products in the Kenyan market that includes TVs, wireless earbuds, a fitness band and other accessories.

itel is a Transsion Group company that was known in the Kenyan market for selling affordable phones. The company has now repositioned its brand in Kenya to include other products it manufacturers. The company has been in the market for over 10 years but it has been largely selling phones in this market.

Here are the itel S16 specifications and price in Kenya;

Screen 6.5 inch touchscreen
Main camera Dual camera

8 MP
2 MP
Selfie camera 8 MP
Processor SC7731E quad-core 1.3 Ghz
RAM 1 GB
Internal storage 16 GB
Battery 4000 mAh
OS Android 10 Go Edition
Other features Face unlock, Fingerprint sensor
Connectivity Bluetooth, Micro-USB
Colours Ice crystal blue, Dazzle black and Cosmic shine
Price Ksh. 7,999

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.