The itel S16 phone was recently launched in the Kenyan market by technology company, itel Mobile Kenya. The phone is retailing at Ksh. 7,799 and is available countrywide.

The company recently rebranded and launched new products in the Kenyan market that includes TVs, wireless earbuds, a fitness band and other accessories.

itel is a Transsion Group company that was known in the Kenyan market for selling affordable phones. The company has now repositioned its brand in Kenya to include other products it manufacturers. The company has been in the market for over 10 years but it has been largely selling phones in this market.

Here are the itel S16 specifications and price in Kenya;