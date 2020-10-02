Shares

Itel Mobile Kenya has announced that it has launched a promotion that will see its customers winning Ksh. 100,000 every week for 4 weeks.

The shopping festival will run through the whole of October is dubbed the ibuy shopping festival. Every week one winner to be awarded Ksh. 100,000 for 4 weeks. Other giveaways in the promotion include t-shirts, selfie sticks, headphones, and foodstuff.

The Itel Promotion will run from 1st October 2020 to 31st October 2020. To participate in the promotion, Kenyans need to purchase specific itel phones to be able to enter the competition.

The itel phones that customers need to purchase are below:

itel S16

itel A56

itel A36

itel A33

Customers can buy the phone from itel shops countrywide where they will receive a raffle ticket. The raffle ticket will be used in the weekly lucky draw to choose winners who will get Ksh. 100,000 every week for the next 4 weeks.

The itel S16 phone was recently launched in the Kenyan market by technology company, itel Mobile Kenya. The phone is retailing at Ksh. 7,799 and is available countrywide. The company recently rebranded and launched new products in the Kenyan market that includes TVs, wireless earbuds, a fitness band and other accessories.

itel is a Transsion Group company that was known in the Kenyan market for selling affordable phones. The company has now repositioned its brand in Kenya to include other products it manufacturers. The company has been in the market for over 10 years but it has been largely selling phones in this market.