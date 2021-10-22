Shares

Kenya Airways’ (KQ) customers can now fly to more destinations across Europe, thanks to a new codeshare agreement between KQ and British Airways. Customers can book flights to these destinations starting 22nd October, 2021.

Travellers flying from Nairobi with Kenya Airways will be able to connect onto 26 destinations across the United Kingdom and Europe. These include Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Dublin, Aberdeen, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Paris, Amsterdam and Barcelona. Travellers will also have more options to visit popular holiday destinations; Athens, Malaga and Lisbon.

In the reciprocal agreement, customers flying with British Airways from London, will also be able to connect to 20 destinations that KQ operates in. These include Douala, Zanzibar, Lusaka, Mombasa, Addis Ababa, Entebbe across East and Central Africa, Mauritius and Seychelles.

Additionally, British Airways’ Executive Club members will be able to earn Avios and tier points when flying on eligible codeshare routes operated by Kenya Airways.

Kenya Airways currently offers five flights a week from Nairobi to London Heathrow, every day except Wednesdays and Fridays, operated on the flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Likewise, British Airways recently resumed direct flights from London to Nairobi.

Speaking on the additional destinations, Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways said, “The codeshare agreement with British Airways to provide our travellers with a seamless journey to and from Europe and Africa is very strategic. It will increase choices for thousands of passengers and will allow for smooth connectivity to a significant number of new destinations – particularly throughout Africa and Europe. By harnessing our complementary strengths, it will also provide benefits to aid the recovery of international travel and meet the increasing demand.”

On his part, Christopher Fordyce, British Airways’ Head of Alliances said, “After a difficult 20 months with global travel restrictions, it’s fantastic to see travel between the UK and Africa resuming. We are really pleased to be able to offer our customers access to even more destinations across the region thanks to our new codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways, making that bucket list trip even easier to plan.”