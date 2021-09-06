Shares

British Airways has resumed flight between Nairobi and London as from Sunday, 5th September. The direct return flights from Nairobi to London will ease movement between Kenya and the UK.

Customers booking with British Airways can do so easily, thanks to the airline’s flexible booking policy. Travellers are now able to exchange their booking for a voucher or move their dates without incurring a change fee.

British Airways has also introduced a number of measures at the airport and on board to offer safety to its customers and colleagues. These include social distancing measures, face masks and hand sanitiser stations. Prior to travel, customers will also receive details of how they can prepare for their journey, including information on discounted testing providers.

To help in navigating changing country entry requirements, British Airways customers can download the VeriFLY app before departing to London. The digital health app allows customers to combine their travel verification documents and COVID-19 test results in one place and confirming their eligibility with a few simple steps.

British Airways has also partnered with Dettol to offer a range of products to keep its customers and colleagues safe in the air and on the ground. The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day.

The air on all British Airways flights is also fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency.

Sohail Ali, British Airways’ Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa, Airport Operations said, “We can not wait to welcome our customers back on board our flights and we are honoured to be playing our part in reuniting families and friends with their loved ones after such a long time apart. The safety of our customers and colleagues has always been at the heart of everything we do. We know some customers won’t have flown for a long time, we can assure them we have a range of COVID-19 measures in place to provide stress and hassle-free travel.”