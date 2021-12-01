Shares

Team Europe, consisting of Belgium, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands are contributing 3.75 million additional COVID-19 vaccines to Kenya. This will contribute to the country achieving its goal of vaccinating 10 million adult citizens by the end of 2021.

These additional deliveries on top of the 2.3 million donated in 2021. This takes Team Europe’s total to 6 million vaccines donated to Kenya so far.

The donation of a total of 3,754,400 vaccines from Belgium (455,300), Denmark (266,400), and the Netherlands (750,700), arrived Tuesday evening, 30 November, on board the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. They will be followed by a consignment of 2.29 million doses from Germany on Thursday 2nd December.

Witnessing the handover at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport were Ambassador of Belgium to Kenya Peter Maddens, Ambassador of Denmark to Kenya Ole Thonke, Ambassador of the EU to Kenya, Henriette Geiger and Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kenya, Joris van Bommel.

Speaking on behalf of Team Europe, the Ambassadors stressed that this latest vaccine delivery is a sign of the EU’s continued commitment to ensuring Kenyans are protected from the virus. “Nobody is safe until everyone is safe. That has been Team Europe’s watchword from the beginning and we are keeping to it. We are proud to contribute to Kenya achieving its goal of vaccinating 10m citizens,” said Belgian Ambassador Peter Maddens.