Showmax Kenya has announced that their subscribers will get 10% off their monthly subscription fee if they make payment using their Mastercard.

This means that Mastercard customers in Kenya can access a wide range of content for only Ksh. 684 per month or Ksh. 270 per month for mobile subscribers.

For this amount, customers can enjoy wholesome content that includes both local and international TV shows and movies. It also has live sports, documentaries and various shows for kids.

Customers can be able to binge on movies, local and international series and kids shows such as Selina, Sol Family, Kina, Power, The Flight Attendant, Pinnochio, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union and Siren.

To get the discount, Showmax subscribers simply need to sign up with their Mastercard, or change their payment method to Mastercard.

Instructions for new subscribers

Go www.showmax.com, sign up and select your Mastercard as your payment method.

Instructions for existing subscribers

Log in to your Showmax account.

Go to My Account > Manage Subscription and change to Mastercard as your payment method.

The discount will be automatically applied when your subscription is processed every month.

Using the mobile package, customers are able to stream video content on Showmax, through smartphones and tablets. With the standard package, customers are able to access video content on Showmax on all platforms including web, Android app, iOS app, Smart TV apps among others.

