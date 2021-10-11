Award-winning Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol have announced their intention to pursue solo projects dubbed Alone Together.

The group which is currently on their residency tour in the United Kingdom made the announcement on their social media through an open letter to fans. The open letters were posted on each member’s social media platforms and signed off by all four members.

“The result of deep reflections that we experienced , leading us to craft the ultimate expansion of our musical and artistic legacies. Thus each of us shall enter into our alone phase with a single release by December 2021. This shall closely be followed by releases of full projects whose dates shall be announced in due time,” read part of the open letter to fans.

However, the group members, Bien, Chimano, Polycarp and Savara have made it clear that they are not disbanding as a group and that their next album as a group drops May 2022. They also are adamant that they will still to establish themselves as moguls through their investments like Sol Generation, Sauti Sol Entertainment and Pace Sol.

Bien has kicked off his solo project with the release of Bald Men Anthem that features piano maestro Aaron Rimbui. The song has already garnered more than half a million views in just over 2 days.

Father Studies by Fancy Fingers, Heavy is the Crown by Chimano and Savage Level by Savara will be the follow-up releases.