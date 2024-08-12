Shares

Award-winning Kenyan singer and performer, Chimano, has released a brand new single titled Do You Remember.

The Afro-pop song produced by DTX carries a powerful message, affirming listeners to trust their journey and not pay attention to the pressures of the world.

The new single is a product of a period of self-reflection and an important reminder for everyone who listens to it to hold their heads high and keep strong through all life’s pressure points. The new single is the beginning of a new chapter in Chimano’s career, following the successful release of his debut solo EP Heavy Is The Crown in 2022.

In his remarks ahead of the release, Chimano shared, “Chimano as an individual is a new artist. Being part of Sauti Sol was the greatest privilege of my life, now I’m off on this amazing journey that I’m looking forward to. I am starting a new journey and this song marks a transition from my previous music towards my new sound and expression. I also plan to release a complete body of work that fully expresses my love for the gift God has given me.”

The song samples dance and Afrobeats, making it both addictive and delightful. “This song conveys a sense of feeling grounded, affirmations, and love for both the craft and the person. It reflects what I’ve been feeling after a very successful career as I prepare for the amazing journey ahead. I’m excited to enjoy this experience alongside my fanbase, the Chimandems. I want every Chimano fan to feel warmth, happiness, and goosebumps when listening to our music and to feel proud while also seeing themselves reflected in it,” said Chimano.

“I felt it was necessary to take a break to help me focus, especially since there was a turning point in our lives following the Sauti Sol hiatus. The music group was all I knew career-wise, and we were always on the go, accomplishing so much. Acknowledging this has always filled me with immense gratitude. Now, I want to prepare myself for my new chapter as a solo artist,” he concluded.