Shares

The East African Breweries Limited (EABL) is calling out for applications to its Diageo Graduate program. The program aims to develop knowledge for Graduates in different business areas including marketing, finance and Human Resources.

Finance Graduate Programme: This is finance at its fully immersive. From preparing accounts to statutory and regulatory reporting, planning, budgeting, and forecasting to risk management, applicants will learn everything you need to know to really fly. Marketing Graduate Programme: On this programme applicants will be involved in creating exciting and powerful stories to make our existing brands even stronger, and perhaps even launching new ones. Developing creative platforms that will be activated all over the world, they will demonstrate their passion to bring our brands to life. HR Graduate Programme: In HR, EABL hopes to create the working environment that allows for inclusivity irrespective of background, disability, religion, gender identity, sexuality or ethnicity.

Eligibility and qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in any business-related field (Business, Finance or Marketing)

Should have graduated within the last two years

Fluency in English

Excellent numerical and analytical ability

Demonstrates high level of curiosity

Deadline for applications is Wednesday 8th September, 2021.