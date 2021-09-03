Shares

Isuzu East Africa has launched an additional service center at the Ruaraka area along Thika highway in Nairobi. This brings the total number of Isuzu Authorized Service Outlets (ASOs) in Kenya to 19.

With an investment of Ksh. 70 million in ultra-modern equipment, the Atlas Auto Service Centre has fifteen service bays with a capacity to service up to 30 vehicles in a day.

Other than stocking Isuzu approved parts, the Atlas Auto Service Center will also repair and rebuild engines, automatic transmission systems, air conditioning service, overhaul suspension systems, tire repairs, wheel alignment and balancing, computer diagnostics and full service.

Isuzu East Africa’s entire network of Dealerships, Parts Distributors, Authorized Service Outlets and parts Mashinani will now comprise of 54 touch points across Kenya.

Speaking at the launch event, Isuzu East Africa MD Rita Kavashe said, “Thika road is a major transit corridor that serves our customers from the Northern parts of Nairobi all the way to Meru and Isiolo. Atlas is a key after aftersales outlet strategically positioned to provide easily accessible aftersales support to Isuzu customers in the PSV sector, school transport, Agriculture and delivery of farm produce, retail goods distribution and the growing construction industry.”

On his part, Isuzu East Africa’s Chairman Mr. Hiroshi Hisatomi had this to say, “For over 80 years Isuzu has been a lead innovator and pioneer in the development of advanced diesel engines. We have also invested heavily in training Kenyans in various automotive engineering and technical disciplines to ensure that we have technicians available at our Authorized service centers. This is part of our skills transfer policy where we make sure local technicians are fully empowered to support Isuzu owners.”

Mr. John Kuria, the Dealer Principal Atlas Auto Service Center stated, “Our investment of Ksh. 70 million in the facility demonstrates our confidence in Isuzu East Africa and more so to our customers who have shown great loyalty to Isuzu vehicles due to their reliability and durability. To ensure customer’s vehicles deliver optimum performance for them, we are open from 8:00am to 5:30pm every day. Furthermore, we have roadside assistance and rescue to our customers should they require support.”

In July, Isuzu East Africa celebrated the production of over 100,000 vehicles to roll out of its assembly line since the Mombasa Road Plant began operations in 1977. The automaker is currently the leading local motor vehicle assembler with 45.4% market share.