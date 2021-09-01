Shares

Avance Media, through its Be A Girl empowerment project has launched this year’s 100 Most Influential African Women publication to highlight and celebrate 100 women from Africa. Kenya’s Renée Ngamau, Dr. Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg and Wanjira Maathai have been recognized in this year’s publication.

Other Kenyan women recognized include Dr. Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg, Musonda Xoliswa and Former IEBC Commissioner Dr. Roselyn Akombe.

The publication aims to inspire the next generation of women in Africa who are passionate about leading change and challenging the Status Quo.

This publication presents a summary of women who have climbed the corporate ladder, started their own businesses, or have been at the forefront of decision making both locally and internationally.

As a leading PR and Rating firm, Avance Media has been engaged in changing the narrative about Africans through rating and ranking publications.

This year’s honorees are all African women drawn from 28 countries, in 8 categories.

Renée Ngamau is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya. She holds an LLM, Masters in Financial and Banking Law from the University of London.

Recently, she was honoured for her dedication as a human rights defender to protect public land. Renee received the United Success Global Award Titled Women Moving Mountains for the advocacy work, especially for the defense of playgrounds and open spaces. She is also a volunteer with Amnesty International Kenya, where she currently serves as the chairperson to the Board of Amnesty International Kenya.

Wanjira Maathai is a Kenyan environmentalist and activist. She is Vice President and Regional Director for Africa at the World Resources Institute in Nairobi. In this role, she takes on global issues including deforestation and energy access.