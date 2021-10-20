Shares

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) in partnership with the Kirinyaga County Government has dispatched 7 trucks with medical supplies worth more than Ksh. 38.5 million. The supplies will be delivered to more than 66 health centres in Kirinyaga.

The assorted medical commodities include pharmaceuticals and special program items such as malaria and family planning supplies to serve over 635,000 Kirinyaga County residents.

Under a dedicated operating model, KEMSA has maintained a more than 98% service availability level to more than 8,000 public health centres in the 47 counties countrywide.

The Authority has also re-engineered many of its financial management and procurement processes to guarantee excellence by providing critical assurance of ethical conduct to its stakeholders.

Speaking at a flag-off event for the supplies at Wang’uru town, KEMSA Sales and Marketing Officer Beatrice King’ori said, “At KEMSA, we have streamlined our supply chain model that allows us to guarantee rapid deliveries to the farthest corner of Kirinyaga County for the benefit of more than 635,000 county residents. These medical supplies consignment to 66 health centres was ordered last Wednesday and prepared for delivery on Monday. As we celebrate Mashujaa Day, most of the health centres will have received their supplies.”

King’ori further pointed out that KEMSA has streamlined its operations to provide a foundation for the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda during the event.

These reforms include strategic partnerships with key players such as county governments to deliver quality-assured medical supplies.

Also speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru described the County’s partnership with KEMSA as a strategic effort to uplift the quality of healthcare provision. “We have developed the health infrastructure in Kirinyaga County, and we shall continue to maintain a strategic partnership with KEMSA to ensure the stocking of all our health centres with the appropriate medical supplies,” she said.

Within KEMSA’s reform agenda, King’ori added that the Authority had activated supplier performance measurement tools to raise the quality standards to world-class benchmarks and ensure value for money to the Kenyan taxpayer.