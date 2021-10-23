Shares

The Amnesty International Kenya Board has appointed Awuor Ayiecho as the its Chairperson. Awuor, who joined the Board in July 2020, succeeds Renee Ngamau who resigned from the Board on October 6th following her election to the Amnesty International Global Board.

Awuor will serve as Chairperson of the Amnesty Kenya Board until the Annual Members Delegate Conference, which will be held by end of next year.

She is a sociologist and political scientist with a keen interest in institutional governance for non-profit organisations. She has vast experience spanning over ten years in volunteerism, governance and human rights organising and campaigning.

Commenting on her appointment as Chairperson of the Amnesty Boards, Awuor had this to say, “I am humbled to serve Amnesty International Kenya and the greater movement in this capacity. I look forward to working with the Board, staff, members, supporters, and partners to achieve our goals. I look forward to building on the great work of my predecessor Renee Ngamau. We will maintain our work on inequalities, focusing on those that have grown considerably because of the COVID 19 pandemic. In addition, we will continue to expand on fundamental freedoms for all people.”

On his part, Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton said, “We warmly welcome Awuor’s appointment. I look forward to working with her to ensure Amnesty International Kenya further deepens its human rights impact through bold and innovative campaigns and grassroots presence.”

Amnesty International Kenya has an 11-member statutory board that provides oversight and strategic guidance. Board members serve on a volunteer basis for a term of three years, renewable once.