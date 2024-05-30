Shares

Dr. Stellah Bosire has been appointed as the Interim Chairperson of Amnesty International Kenya (Al Kenya) effective May 23, 2024. This was announced after an extraordinary board meeting held on Thursday 23 May 2024.

She replaces Ms. Awuor Ayiecho who has served as the Chairperson for the last three years. Under her leadership, Al Kenya transitioned from a National Office to a National Section.

Dr. Stellah Wairimu Bosire was elected to the Board during the first Annual Delegates Conference in October 2022, and she has served as the Vice Chairperson since 2023.

As Interim Chairperson, Dr. Bosire will represent the Board to the public, partner organizations, Amnesty International’s Global and Regional assemblies, and oversee any other duties as guided by the Board.

Dr. Stellah has extensive international and domestic experience with foreign government agencies and private donors. Her expertise is in monitoring and appraising public/global health programs, effectiveness and strategic development. Her leadership positions include Board member of Funders concerned about HIV/AIDS, former CEO of Kenya Medical Association, former Board Chair of the National Gay Lesbian Human Rights Commission, and former Vice-Chair of the HIV/AIDS Tribunal of Kenya. She is the Executive Director of the Africa Center for Health Systems and Gender Justice, a women led Advocacy, Research, and Philanthropic Advisory group.