Bolt Food, a food ordering app in Kenya has expanded its operations into new areas within Nairobi. This is in a move to bring quality and reliable food delivery services closer to customers. This comes after the company’s recent expansion to more areas in Nairobi in June this year.

Bolt Food will now be available in Windsor, Kiambu Road, Thome Estate, Garden City, Ruaraka, Kahawa Wendani, Mirema TRM, Donholm, Buruburu, Umoja, Imara Daima, Embakasi, Nyayo Estate, Karen and Langata.

Speaking on the app’s expansion, Bolt Food Country Manager Edgar Kipngetich Kitur said, “We continue to experience tremendous growth and reception since our entry in the Food delivery sector. At Bolt Food, we are committed to delivering quality services to our customers. We have not only onboarded great restaurants but also have great price discounts that are an incredible benefit for our customers.”

Edgar attributed the good Bolt Food reception in the market to to the good customer service on the Bolt food app.

As part of the company’s growth and sustainability strategy, Bolt Food is facilitating its couriers with the necessary training to ensure quality service delivery and professionalism in the entire value chain of food delivery.

“We have and continue to invest in our couriers to ensure that we maintain high standards and meet all requirements set by the set forth by the National Food Safety and Coordination Committee,” Kitur added.

Since its launch, Bolt Food is now in over 40 estates within Nairobi and has over 400 restaurants for customers to choose from.

To place an order, customers can pick a restaurant of choice in the app (Bolt Food), see its menu and select the foods they want to order. Before confirming the order, customers can view the cost of their shopping basket and the approximate delivery time. They can then choose your preferred means of payment, and a receipt will be sent to their email address.