Bolt Food, an online delivery platform, has announced the winner of its Valentine’s campaign in partnership with Bonfire Adventures.

Yarolyne Sakase has been declared the winner of a fully paid trip worth Ksh. 85,000 to a destination of her choice. The campaign sought to celebrate Bolt Food’s customers by offering them discount codes which users would then request their followers on social media to reuse. The person whose code was reused multiple times then stood a chance to win.

Since its launch in 2021, Bolt Food has given users across Nairobi and its environs access to a variety of restaurants and menus at the tap of a button. The Valentine’s campaign is one of the initiatives Bolt Food has been using to incentivise its customers, promote local and international restaurants, and provide earning opportunities for its courier partners.

During the handing over of the voucher, Bolt Food’s Country Manager, Edgar Kitur, congratulated the winner and encouraged users to continue using Bolt Food. “We are happy to celebrate with Yarolyne, who emerged as the winner of our Valentine’s campaign. We hope that she will enjoy her fully-paid trip. Bolt would also like to thank Bonfire Adventures for collaborating with us on this campaign. As a business, we continue to celebrate our customers for the immense support they continue to give by utilising our services,” he said

“I am extremely grateful to Bolt for choosing me as a winner in this campaign. I am happy that my followers utilised the discount codes and made me come out victorious. Finally, I will be able to take my mother on a well-deserved trip to celebrate her for all the sacrifices she makes to ensure that she pays for my education. Thank you, Bolt for making my dreams come true, said Yarolyne Sakase, the winner of the fully paid trip sponsored by Bolt Food.

Bolt Food has made strides in positively impacting food and service delivery in Kenya. The brand has onboarded over 4000 couriers on its platform. Bolt Food has facilitated training for its couriers to ensure professionalism, service delivery, effective communication, food safety, and hygiene. Bolt also has a growing network of over 1500 restaurants where customers can conveniently order for a variety of food.