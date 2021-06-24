Shares

Bolt Food has expanded its operations into new areas within Nairobi including South C, South B, CBD, Mombasa Road, Loresho, Gigiri, Kitisuru, Runda, Muthaiga and Ruaka. The expansion comes as the company strives to bring quality and reliable food delivery services closer to its customers.

The company also has onboarded new restaurants on its platform, including Java, ArtCaffe, Debonairs and Steers. The growing list of restaurants on its platform will continue to give users access to a wide variety of restaurants and menus at the tap of a button.

Commenting on the expansion, Edgar Kipng’etich Kitur, Country Manager, Bolt Food said, “We continue to scale up our operations for the benefit of our customers as we bring a great selection of restaurants at great prices. We are committed to solidifying our food business in Kenya and granting many people access to the Bolt Food convenience. Our core business is entrenched in quality, responsible and convenient food delivery services. We are excited to make this stride within Nairobi.”

The initiative brings Bolt Food’s growing network to 20 areas since its launch within Nairobi. These include Parklands, Westlands, Highridge, Spring Valley, Kitisuru, Lavington, South C, South B, Kilimani, Upperhill, Valley Arcade, Kitusuru, Huruma Village, Spring Valley, Muthangari, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, CBD,Ruaka and Maziwa in Kibera.

Orders on Bolt Food are currently running a 40% full menu discount with amazing delivery offers with restaurants such as KFC, JAVA, ArtCaffe participating.

How to place an order

Pick a restaurant of choice in the Bolt Food app Peruse its menu and select the foods you want to order. Before confirming the order, you will view the cost of your shopping basket and the approximate delivery time. Choose your preferred means of payment, and a receipt will be sent to your email address.

Bolt Food continues to facilitate couriers with the necessary training to ensure quality and professionalism in the entire value chain of food delivery. Bolt Food couriers strictly adhere to all the requirements set forth by the National Food Safety and Coordination Committee.