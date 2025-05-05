Shares

Lancôme has announced the launch of Café Lancôme, a beauty and lifestyle pop-up in partnership with Artcaffe and Lintons Beauty World.

Located at Westgate Shopping Mall, the café will operate throughout the month of May 2025, offering immersive experiences in honour of Mother’s Day, celebrating the beauty, strength, and elegance of mothers.

Café Lancôme will offer guests a curated journey into the world of skincare and fragrance, paired with the hospitality of Artcaffe. Designed to honour and uplift women, the space brings together beauty experiences, gifting moments, and culinary indulgence.

“Café Lancôme is a love letter to mothers and all women who inspire us. This collaboration with Artcaffe at Westgate Mall is about celebrating them in a joyful, meaningful way,” said Joe Zakour, Group Marketing Manager, L’Oréal.

What to Expect at Café Lancôme

Beauty Pop-Up – Enjoy personalized skincare consultations, fragrance discovery, and touch-up services with Lancôme beauty experts.

Custom Gifting & Hampers – Thoughtfully curated Lancôme gift sets with personalization services—perfect for gifting the most important women in your life.

Instagrammable Moments – Beautiful, interactive photo setups to capture and share your Café Lancôme memories.

Leading up to Sunday, 11th May 2025, Café Lancôme will host special weekend activations and exclusive giveaways.

Entry is free.

Established in 2008, Artcaffé has grown to operate over 60 outlets across Kenya, including Nairobi, Mombasa, and beyond. Founded in 2008 by Dr. Joyce Gikunda and Edward Gikunda, Lintons Beauty World is East Africa’s premier distributor and retailer of high-end beauty, skincare, and fragrance products. It has over 30 locations across Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kampala.