Artcaffé Group has opened an all-inclusive Food Market store at the Village Market shopping complex. This exciting addition reinforces the Group’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional dining and shopping experiences to its discerning customers.

The Artcaffé Market incorporates a series of beautiful gourmet food stores offering a curated selection of artisanal and delicious food and lifestyle products for customers.

The newly opened Market store branch joins the ranks of the other four main Markets, offering a selection of specialty products from around the world, high-end butchery, crafted bakery, wholesome ready meals and a selection of sustainable and fresh fruits and vegetables, and a Market Cellar with an impressive collection of fine wines and spirits.

Currently, Artcaffé operates five full-scale Market Stores and four convenient mini-markets, ensuring that available offerings are accessible to a wide range of customers. The recent addition of Village Market proudly marks the fifth full-scale Market Store in the network and becomes the ninth market store.

Commenting on the new branch, the General Manager of Artcaffé Market Sylvia Karimi “At Artcaffé Market, our mission has always been to provide our patrons with a wonderful world of discovery through food. This is coupled with quality and convenience – every product and service we offer has been meticulously thought through to provide only the best, whether it’s a quick meal to-go from the deli or hard-to-find ingredients for cooking at home”

The new Village Market branch is positioned to serve customers within the Gigiri, Runda, Peponi, and Kitisuru areas, offering them an in-store experience. This location invites customers to immerse themselves in a world of culinary delights, shopping convenience, and engaging events. Whether you’re exploring the wide range of products, savoring freshly baked goods, selecting the finest cuts at the butchery, or enjoying a gourmet meal from the deli, there’s something for everyone.

The Village Market branch boasts a Wine Tasting Room, available for private sessions with expert sommeliers, and an elegant seating area for those who wish to dine while shopping.