The Artcaffé Group recently opened its second fully-fledged food market at Raphta Square, Raphta Road Westlands. The first food market opened in 2021 in Kileleshwa with an extremely successful online market delivery platform launched in 2020. This adds to its 50 outlets across Nairobi.

The Rhapta Square branch showcases 8000 sq ft of the Group’s gourmet food store, the Artcaffé market, making this its signature store. The Artcaffé food market is an essential destination for Nairobi residents and food enthusiasts alike, inspired by the love of good food and social experiences. The shop offers a curated selection of artisanal food products responsibly and reliably sourced, with a full-service Artcaffé restaurant and rooftop bar.

The new outlet will showcase a selection of pre-prepared meals making celebrations at home effortless, easy, and enjoyable. The Market will also feature a specialty butchery, pantry, fresh produce section along with homeware and fresh flowers will complete the retail experience, in addition to a Cellar of unique wines and spirits.

Speaking at the Rhapta Square branch opening, Sagi Vaknin, Artcaffé Group CEO commented “As a Group, we believe in shaping local dining culture. As consumers, we have become much more cosmopolitan, and are increasingly in search of sophisticated experiences that we can recreate at home – experiences like those as cherished in our Artcaffé Coffee and Bakery restaurants. We recognize that a physical outlet offers customers the opportunity for interaction and discovery, and a place filled with joy and value. It is with this ethos that our signature 8000sq ft store has been created.”

The Artcaffé Group’s staff of 1,300 is also expected to grow by about 40 new hires per new store opening. The management team, all of whom have been with the company for more than 8 years, started as waiters, cooks, and cleaners and are currently holding key management positions ranging from logistics, store managers, regional operation managers, and more.

Artcaffé Market has announced plans to include prime new locations on Kiambu Road and Gigiri. Earlier this month, Artcaffé Coffee and Bakery opened a new branch on the first floor of Britam Tower, Upper Hill, and two new outlets at Shell Petrol Stations on the Northern and Eastern Bypass.