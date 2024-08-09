Shares

Artcaffé has announced the official opening of its newest venture, the Artcaffé Gastro Bar, at the Imaara Mall along Mombasa Road. The new bar brings a unique and modern bar experience tailored to the dynamic needs of both working professionals and families along the busy Mombasa road and its environs.

Strategically located along Mombasa Road, the new Gastro Bar is designed to serve as an ideal meeting place for weekday business meetings and a gathering spot for social and family occasions during the weekends. The ambiance offers a contemporary and inviting atmosphere perfect for both professional interactions and personal enjoyment.

For the menu, the Gastro Bar has featured an array of small plates perfect for sharing, as well as larger, more substantial meals for those looking for a hearty dining experience. Customers can also enjoy signature dishes such as the Gastro pizza, which is crafted with unique flavor combinations and premium ingredients, offering guests a familiar yet elevated culinary journey. The beverage selection includes expertly crafted cocktails made with fresh, quality ingredients, many of which are prepared in-house, ensuring an extraordinary taste experience.

Speaking at the opening, Alfonce Nzyuko, General Manager of Artcaffé said, “Kenyans have become more discerning in their experiences. They want to go to spaces that not only look beautiful and vibrant but also deliver on great food and drink centered on familiar favorites. This is what we set out to do with our Gastro Bars. The opening of this second location on Mombasa Road will only serve to bring something fresh and exciting to this part of town. We’ve been well received so far and look forward to being a big part of the community here.”

Artcaffé Gastro Bar at Imaara Mall is set to become a favorite destination for those seeking a sophisticated yet relaxed environment where they can enjoy delicious food, expertly crafted drinks, and great company. For upcoming promotions, events, and collaborations related to this branch’s launch, Artcaffé will explore possibilities and plans to bring engaging and enjoyable experiences to customers and the local community in the future.