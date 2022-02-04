Shares

The Artcaffé Group recently celebrated the opening of its largest branch located at the Britam Tower in Upper Hill which was officially opened to the public in December, 2021. Spread over two floors, the outlet targets the corporate community within the Upper Hill area. As professionals return to working from offices in 2022, Artcaffé Upperhill aims to be the ideal meeting place and networking hub.

The space includes a private terrace that can accommodate events of up to 500 people and a co-shared space on the Ground Floor with Standard Chartered Bank that opened in late December, 2021. The outlet will also offer corporates offsite catering services and deliveries.

Speaking at the opening event, Richard Njeri, Branch Manager of Artcaffé Upper Hill commented, “We believe in serving the communities we are part of. Our Britam Tower branch offers everything busy professionals need and more. We look forward to becoming a bustling hub within the area.”

Richard has been with Artcaffé Group since 2014. His area of expertise focuses on rolling out new branches to the highest level of service delivery. Guests invited to the launch evening included professionals from the banking, legal, insurance, and diplomatic communities and notable Kenyan personalities.