TECNO has partnered with restaurant chain Artcaffe for a one-of-a-kind event dubbed #CAMONAndSip – to give its users an experience of low-light photography while enjoying dance and cocktails.

The event scheduled to take place every single day across 4 Artcaffe outlets; Britam Towers, Capital Center, Oval, and Westminster CBD until 6th August 2022 will see TECNO fans interact with the newly launched TECNO CAMON 19 series and get a chance to win a brand new TECNO CAMON 19 smartphone and vouchers.

TECNO CAMON 19 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary shooter with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS); a 50-megapixel dedicated portrait lens with 50mm equivalent focal length, then a third 2-megapixel depth sensor. A good phone for taking beautiful clear portraits in low-light environments. The phone also has four LED flash on the rear. There is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

In addition to the camera, the device comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It runs the Android 12 operating system with HiOS 8.6 out of the box and houses a 5000 mAh battery. This ensures consumers can take as many pictures as possible without being worried about storage and battery.

The phone is retailing at Ksh. 33,799.