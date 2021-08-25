Shares

Retail chain Carrefour has opened a new store at the Southfield Mall in Embakasi as part of its ongoing expansion program. The move aims to bring more communities access to new shopping experiences and value. This brings the total Carrefour stores to 12 in Nairobi and 16 countrywide.

The new store in Embakasi will serve shoppers along Nairobi’s Eastern Bypass and the surrounding estates such as Imara Daima, Nyayo Estate, Syokimau and the larger Embakasi area.

The store will have a grocery section and a complete fresh food assortment, including butchery, bakery and fruits and vegetables, as well as cheese and ready-to-eat items.

Speaking at the launch of the new store, Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya said, “At Carrefour, we strive to provide customers with an unforgettable experience every time they enter our stores. In our efforts to provide our customers with unbeatable prices and value, our latest expansion will provide even greater convenience to the communities that live in proximity. We are happy to have a new addition in Nairobi as we continue to expand countrywide.”

The new location will also give customers the opportunity to enjoy an e-commerce delivery service, and a promotional area to display the best offers.

The opening of its latest store will eventually hire 125 internal employees and 100 external employees, as the retailer continues its efforts to support the local community and contributing to the growth of the local economy. This also presents multiple opportunities for local suppliers, farmers and manufacturers which further contributes to Carrefour’s mission of supporting the prosperity of local industries and communities.