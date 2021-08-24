Shares

The shift in lifestyle triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has driven online shopping into a massive global enterprise with people now using virtual platforms to buy goods and services.

Augmented Reality (AR) is a platform which is a futuristic technology that places the real world in a digital setting through immersion. AR is driving a new way of shopping known as augmented shopping. LG seeks to achieve with its e-showroom concept where customers virtually learn about the company’s products before purchase.

The e-showroom is an alternative platform for those interested in purchasing LG products. It enables the buyer to assess how an LG OLED TV or LG InstaView refrigerator will actually fit in the living room or kitchen. This goes beyond posting product photos on a website but adding details of the product for the customer to experience its finer nuances.

According to research on AR, over 100 million customers are likely to shop using AR either online or in-store by 2022. The number of AR users has also doubled since 2018.

Research further indicates that most people prioritize the product and price when purchasing items. AR helps consumers feel more confident in their product choice, more so, get the products that perfectly matches their lifestyle. Thus, virtual showrooms are becoming more popular besides being a safe place where people can shop with convenience.

So far, LG has opened two e-showrooms in Kenya, the first of their mind for LG in Africa. It provides a virtual tour of a different range of products the company has to offer including Artificial Intelligence-powered appliances.

Augmented Reality is already redefining retail and lifestyle trends by adding value to the shopper’s experience and building relationships between brands and consumers.