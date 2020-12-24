Shares

LG Electronics has launched its second e-Showroom in Kenya in Nanyuki Town as it seeks to create a convenient way for customers to browse and purchase its smart home electronics and appliances.

The e-Showroom, located at the Cedar Mall in Nanyuki Town, was inaugurated in the presence of the Laikipia County Governor H.E. Ndiritu Muriithi and the County Executive for Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives Hon. Biwott Tirop.

LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Mr. Sa Nyoung Kim said that LG is always releasing new products and advanced technologies in the market thus the need to ensure all the consumers have quick access to the products through the LG e-Showroom.

“The LG e-Showroom demonstrates LG’s future model of our brand shops in the limited spaces. It is the ultimate convenience to our consumers as we are committed to ensuring that they get nothing but the best from LG by enhancing their shopping experience” Said Mr. Kim.

The LG e-Showroom provides a virtual tour that takes the consumers through a different range of products, explanations of the technologies, and user-centric product features. Designed to meet the consumer’s needs, the LG e-showroom www.lg.brandshop.co.ke presents products and technology walkthroughs accompanied by a sales consultation.

With this digital platform, the consumers will have an opportunity to personally see how LG Electronics is enabling the Artificial Intelligence. The product lineup will include the OLED TVs, InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators, LG TWINWash washing machines, DUALCOOL Air Conditioners among other home appliances.

LG Electronics launched its first e-showroom in August 2020 at the newly opened Hotpoint retail store in Sarit Centre. The centre was designed to let visitors experience its artificially intelligent products.