LG Electronics has launched its LG ThinQ Experience Zone in Kenya at the newly opened Hotpoint retail store in Sarit Centre. The centre is designed to let visitors experience its artificially intelligent products.

The ThinQ Zone is located in the recently re-launched Hotpoint’s largest retail store and will give consumers the exclusive opportunity to witness firsthand information on how the company is enabling the smart, premium lifestyle experience. This will be the first of the experience zones for LG ThinQ to be set up in East Africa.

Speaking at the event, LG’s Marketing Manager, Mr. Haewoong Im said “LG continues to pursue innovation to improve home living and we are now excited to be bringing that same passion and technology leadership in Kenya as we continue to enhance the shopping experience and comfort of Kenyan consumers.”

The facilities will be used to further bolster the company’s Artificial Intelligence footprint in the country, with the firm set to work closely with their trade partners in a way of developing and communicating their state of the art AI-powered technologies.

The LG ThinQ zone is located at the Hotpoint shop on the ground floor of the Sarit Centre and it will feature LG’s latest premium product lineup equipped with ThinQ technology. They include OLED TVs, the recently launched NanoCell TVs, the AI DD Washing Machine, InstaView Refrigerators, DualCool Floor Standing Air Conditioners among other home appliances.

LG Electronics plans to expand the LG ThinQ Experience Zone to other towns in the country as well as in the East Africa region.

LG’s ThinQ technology focuses on elements such as:

Ease-of-Use

LG ThinQ-equipped integrated products can be monitored and operated via the simple use of a smartphone app. Elevating convenience a step further, LG’s advanced OLED and NanoCell AI ThinQ TVs also features natural language processing, enabling voice-activated control via the Magic Remote.

Personalization

LG ThinQ is designed to work in sync with each user in the household, who may use the same devices in different ways. LG InstaView can be programmed to align with the home’s daily rhythm by recognizing peak use periods and adjusting for optimal cooling.

Efficiency

LG InstaView can monitor usage patterns and automatically run in save mode during hours less frequently used for optimal energy consumption.