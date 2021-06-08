Shares

LG has launched the wireless tone free ear buds in Kenya. The innovative earbuds come with an UVnano case that eliminates bacteria and germs on the earbuds as they charge.

The LG Tone free wireless earbuds are available in two models, the HBS-FN6 and the HBS-FN4 models. Both models feature technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio technology company and LG’s trusted partner in delivering superior sound. This feature has been proven to block any sound distortion, producing a natural and clear sound.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyuong Kim said the LG tone free wireless earbuds bring a totally new experience to the market.

“LG has always strived to deliver better sound to more consumers. With our new Tone Free earbuds, developed through our expanded and successful partnership with Meridian Audio, we are not only bringing great sound but also creating an exceptional and highly practical listening experience for the consumer,” said Mr. Kim.

Both LG tone free models feature customized EQ sound settings developed by Meridian with four unique features. These are natural for authentic and balanced sound, immersive for an expanded sense of space, bass Boost for that extra punch and treble boost for greater clarity to vocal performances.

“Whether you are home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG tone free models represent the latest in audio innovation and performance for consumers worldwide. We have poured all our accumulated expertise into creating the sound identity for this new range of LG TONE Free products,” commented Meridian CEO John Buchanan.

The earbuds are also enabled with a fast-charging feature. When fully charged, the user can enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous listening experience. The earbuds are also water resistant.

The tone free earbuds also incorporate Voice Command to connect through voice access to Google Assistant or Siri on a connected smartphone. Intuitive touch commands built into the earbud allows the listener to play, pause, skip and control the volume level without reaching for the phone.

LG tone free earbuds specifications

Earbud size: 16.1 x 32.77 x 25.0 mm

Charging case size: 54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5 mm

Battery capacity:

Earbuds: 55mAh x 2

Case: 390mAh

Charging time: 5 minutes for 1 hour of play

Battery life:

Talk: 5 hours

Play: 6 hours

Earbuds + Case: 18 hours

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (Single Device Connection)

Speaker: 2 Layered Dynamic

Microphones: 2 Outer

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Bluetooth Audio Codec: SBC, AAC

Colours: Stylish Black, Modern White