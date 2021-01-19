Shares

LG Electronics (LG) has launched its 2021 Ultra series premium monitors as it cements its innovation leadership in the category.

The new UltraGear, UltraWide and UltraFine series monitors were launched at the just-concluded all-digital 2021 event. The devices deliver superior productivity and entertainment experiences, perfect for both home and office use but also designed with gamers, digital artists and technology professionals in mind.

“From immersive gaming to professional-level productivity and performance, LG’s cutting-edge Ultra monitors have what it takes to satisfy the needs of today’s most discerning consumers,” said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

Here are the specifications for the newly launched monitors.

The 27-inch UltraGear 4K

27″ UHD (3840 x 2160) Nano IPS Display.

IPS 1ms (GtG) 144Hz with VESA DSC Technology.

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

DCI-P3 98% with VESA DisplayHDR 600.

4-Side Virtually Borderless Display.

Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable Stand.

2021 LG UltraWide Monitor

40-inch curved Nano IPS display.

5K2K UltraWide (5,120×2,160 pixels) resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio.

98% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space and 135 percent of the sRGB colour space.

LG UltraWide also meets the connectivity needs of the modern professional with a host of options including Thunderbolt 4, which simultaneously provides fast data transfer and power delivery via a single cable. This monitor is designed with full tilt, height and swivel adjustability, ensuring complete comfort for every type and shape of user.

2021 LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro

31.5-inch monitor with 3,840×2,160 4K display.

USB-C port, three USB ports, two Display Ports and an HDMI port.

This model is an ideal solution for creative industry professionals such as visual effects artists and producers working in film or animation studios.