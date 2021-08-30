Shares

LG recently launched the 32-inch UltraGear monitor 32GP850, expanding its monitor range to 19 models. With LG UltraGear gaming monitors, metaverse fans can play in alternative worlds with the highest screen resolutions and widest color variety as gaming becomes a huge industry globally.

LG gaming monitors offer an exquisite gaming display combined with the highest performing functions to be able to immerse users in the game. The bright, hyper-realistic pictures captivate and the real-life precision will sweep you off your feet into the next level of entertainment.

In Kenya, the gaming craze has caught on with a growing number of talented Kenyan professional gamers who initially turned to gaming as a way of socializing.

ResearchandMarkets.com estimates that Africa’s gaming market will grow 12% by 2025, fueled by the huge youthful population. Demand for gaming consoles and other devices has been rising.

Gaming has become an integral part of the metaverse, the collection of alternate digital realities where people work, live, play and socialize in a shared virtual platform. This is enabled by such innovative technologies as virtual reality and augmented reality to create what Michael Ball, a leading venture capitalist, terms “an extremely connected life.”

Gaming relies on immersion in a computer generated environment where scenes and objects appear real making the user feel an intrinsic part of the surroundings. The livestreamed gaming market has attracted companies like LG Electronics that believe that a virtual future is inevitable.

Working with industry leader NVIDIA, LG has added G-SYNC capability to its OLED TV for a superior gaming experience. Users can play Google Stadia, a real time cloud gaming service, on your LG OLED TV without any additional gaming hardware.

With the powerful and lightweight LG Gram, users can also indulge in their favorite video games from anywhere.