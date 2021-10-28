Shares

Watching TV is part and parcel of our daily routine. Whether you enjoy Netflix and chilling or simply catching up on the latest happenings in the world, a TV is a must-have in most households. This makes it important to invest in one that meets your requirements.

However, it can be difficult to figure out the TV that suits your needs because of all the options that are out there. Also, Tvs come with an array of features that set them apart from each other. As such while shopping for a TV, one should keep the features one likes in mind in order to choose a TV that perfectly suits you.

Here are some factors to consider when buying a TV.

1. Size

When it comes to buying a Tv, it is important to consider how big the room where you are going to place it before making a decision on the size of the Tv to get.

Generally, the rule of thumb is to check whether you can comfortably watch the TV from a distance. If you have a big space then you should get a large screen, similarly, a smaller screen size is more ideal for a small space.

2. Picture Quality

In these days of 4K and 8K, no one wants to watch their favorite series or movie in low quality. Luckily, LG has invested in top-notch colour balance and image quality to ensure that you enjoy your viewing. Their OLED and QLED TVs are especially lauded for their exceptional colour accuracy and high contrast.

3. Sound

Just like picture quality, sound quality matters a lot when buying a TV especially if you don’t want to use an external sound output. Most TVs come with standard sound quality which in most cases is not all that.

However, if you want to take your entertainment experience to another level, you need to invest in a TV with powerful sound. For example, the LG OLED evo tv comes with Dolby Atmos which delivers a multi-dimensional surround sound.

4. Resolution

Resolution defines the number of pixels in a picture. Therefore, the higher the resolution the higher the overall quality of the picture. With today’s high production quality, it’s necessary to have a TV that can offer the best clarity hence the rising popularity of 4K and 8K TVs.

4K resolution refers to a horizontal display resolution of approximately 4,000 pixels. The LG OLED 4K TV boasts 100% colour fidelity which makes images look almost as crisp as real life. Good thing is with the introduction of 8K Tvs, their prices are falling making them affordable to a majority of people.

5. Price

Speaking of price, this is another point of consideration for most people. Naturally, price outweighs other factors since, at the end of the day, you will get the TV that you can afford. The good news is you can get a TV at most budgets – big or small.

However, if you go for cheaper TVs you’ll have to do without many features that are advantageous and convenient for today’s uses. For a decent TV with most of the essential features, you may need around Ksh. 25,000.

6. Technology

TVs have come a long way since their analog days, today, having a smart TV is a need rather than a luxury. Unlike digital TVs, smart TVs are capable of connecting to the internet and allowing users to stream content without the need for an external set-box.

Additionally, some TVs come with AI technology that improves the general user experience. LG’s ThinQ AI technology is one of the best in the market offering an array of functions such as voice control and smart home connectivity that makes it easy to customize your TV according to your routine.