Back in the day, televisions were not a common sight in people’s homes unlike today. Infact, at some point, having a colored tv was a preserve of the rich. However, with advances in technology, Tvs have become affordable to a point that they are a must have in every home.

Here we will look at how the television sets and their technologies have evolved over the years;

CRT – Cathode Ray Tube Tvs

Growing up in the 80’s, the Cathode Ray Tube Tvs were the norm. These tvs were characterized by bulky size, curved screens and hefty weight. The technology on these tvs revolved around a cathode ray tube. This vacuum tube projected electrons onto a screen to create an image.

When signals came into the TV, a circuit shot electrons down the tube to build a picture on the screen via an aperture mask. The inside of the screen contained phosphors that created red, blue or green light. The colors and subsequent images one saw on the TV occured when electrons struck the phosphor layer and lit it up.

PDP – Plasma Display Panel Tvs

After the CRT’s, the Plasma Display Panels (PDPs) were next in the evolution of Tvs. type of flat panel display that uses small cells containing plasma: ionized gas that responds to electric fields. Plasma TVs were the first large (over 32 inches diagonal) flat panel displays to be released to the public.

The PDP’s were a welcome relief from the CRT’s in that not only did they have a flat screen but were also lighter and had better picture quality.

LCD – Liquid Crystal Display Tvs

These are television sets that use liquid-crystal displays to produce images. LCD TVs are thin and light, but have some disadvantages compared to other display types such as high power consumption, poorer contrast ratio, and inferior color gamut.

LED – Light Emitting Diode Tvs

These Tvs came out after the LCD’s but are based on the same technology. The main difference from general LCD TVs in that LCDs use fluorescent lights while LEDs use those light emitting diodes. Also, the placement of the lights on an LED TV can differ. The fluorescent lights in an LCD TV are always behind the screen.

On an LED TV, the light emitting diodes can be placed either behind the screen or around its edges. The difference in lights and in lighting placement has generally meant that LED TVs can be thinner than LCDs, although this is starting to change. It has also meant that LED TVs run with greater energy efficiency and can provide a clearer, better picture than the general LCD TVs.

Nanocell Tvs

The Nanovell Tv technology offers a more vibrant colour palette to support more than a billion colour combinations, thereby taking the TV viewing experience to an entirely different level altogether. LG has patented this technology which is why you will not find it on any other Tv.

NanoCell technology uses nanoparticles of sizes 1 nanometre integrated into the IPS panels. By filtering out the unnecessary shades, the resultant image is of the highest quality. The advantage of this technology is that it filters out colours precisely to give an output of the best quality. This technology delivers pure reds that are unadulterated by orange and yellow colours.

OLED – Organic LED Technology

An OLED tv display works in a similar way to an LED tv display. However, a LED panel requires a dedicated backlighting setup to produce light. On the other hand, an OLED panel can produce its own light. All this is possible due specially constructed OLED diodes.

An OLED diode is made of six different layers with two of them retaining organic properties. When current is passed through these diodes, these organic layers produce light which passes through a colour refiner that produce picture on the screen. As these panels do not require a backlit setup, TV makers can eliminate the extra bulk and make OLED TVs significantly thinner than LED TVs.

Being the latest tv technology, OLED tvs come with higher contrast levels, wider viewing angles and they are more thinner and flexible.

The LG OLED evo tv promises a sharp picture, swift response when playing games, smooth motion and a slim design. It also boasts of Dolby Vision IQ intelligently adjusts picture settings based on content genre and ambient surroundings, while Dolby Atmos delivers a multi-dimensional surround sound.

