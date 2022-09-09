Shares

LG Electronics has announced that it is lining up amazing discounts for Kenyan customers intending to buy refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions.

According to LG, the new discounts are for Kenyan customers who intend to make purchases before October 2nd, 2022, at the LG brand shop. Customers who buy refrigerators that are currently retailing at 413,996 shillings will enjoy 50,000 shillings off (12 percent) between now and October 2, 2022, while those who will buy washing machines currently retailing at 152,995 shillings will have 18,000 shillings off (12 percent). For the washing machines currently retailing at 234,995 shillings, customers will have 23,500 shillings off.

The greatest discount from LG Electronics is for those who will purchase the LG OLED TV currently retailing at 922,995 shillings for they will enjoy a discount of 343,00 shillings (37 percent).

“As LG, we value our customers. We are because of them and that is why we have decided to give some discounts back to them. We also acknowledge the fact that the cost of living is not that friendly, and as a brand that is anchored on the foundation of humane, we must look after them,” said Mr. Sa Nyoung Kim

As Kenyans enjoy the discounts, LG has also announced the world’s largest OLED TV, the LG OLED Evo Gallery Edition TV, model 97G2, that will soon be available for purchase in global markets.

The brand-new model, 97G2, will be showcased at the IFA 2022 between September 2-6 in Berlin as part of LG’s expanded lineup of premium TVs, which includes a growing number of superb, ultra-large screen sizes designed for memorable home viewing experiences. The company will also show off the diversity of its cutting-edge display technologies, with models from its outstanding OLED, Micro LED, and QNED TV ranges on exhibit at its IFA booth