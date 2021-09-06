Shares

Season 1 Pools stage of the ongoing LG Fifa Fan Fest has been concluded, with 16 contestants now set to face off in the Champions eCup. The LG Fifa Fan Test League is an online video gaming competition organized by PSG (Pro Series Gaming), an eSports brand promoting video gaming across Africa.

The eSports league kicked off in July with 128 players competing in two pools of 64 players each The top eight players from each pool were invited to play the Champions eCup this month.

Gamer Namzzie emerged first in Pool A followed by Barimaina and Dinox in second and third place respectively. In Pool B, Mzangwar254 took the first slot with Machulinski and Bad News coming in second and third.

The two pool winners were awarded LG Tone Free earbuds worth Ksh. 21,000 while the second and third ranked players each won LG Bluetooth Speakers valued at Ksh. 5,995. The overall winners in the Champions eCup will each get LG UHD TVs.

The video gaming league is backed up by a digital campaign with the hashtag #LGFifaFanFest where fans can support their favorite gamers via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and the PSG website.

The Grand Finals of the Champions eCup will be held on September 19 and will be livestreamed on the PSG YouTube channel. Season 2 of the LG Fifa Fan Fest league will then kick off in October and run till December.

Commenting on the LG FiFa Fan Fest, LG Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager, Maureen Kemunto said, “Many young Kenyans are taking up gaming as a sport and as a potential career. LG supports competitive video gaming through innovative technologies like augmented and virtual reality that deliver an immersive experience for users.”

The global video gaming industry has recorded explosive growth with an estimated value of Ksh. 15 trillion ($153.9 billion) as of 2020. With the outbreak of COVID-19, video gaming has become a popular form of home entertainment with an increase in the number of professional gamers.

This has also spiked demand for digital technologies like augmented and virtual reality and high resolution TVs like LG OLED TVs that offer users a superior gaming experience.