The Nokia C20 is latest iteration of the C series from HMD Global and is a successor to the Nokia C10. It offers competitive features at a pocket-friendly price which is common with Nokia phones.

Here’s an in-depth look into the features It offers.

Design

Just like the C10, the Nokia C20 has a 6.52-inch display with a dewdrop notch for the front camera and an LED notification light at the top. With a HD+ 720*1600 pixels resolution, it offers some decent visuals which are ideal for entertainment.

The body feels quite sturdy and durable which is usually Nokia’s strong point and they did a good job. It also has a pretty sleek design which is pretty sleek and attractive. The phone comes in two colours; sand and dark blue.

Performance

The Nokia C20 runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) with quarterly security updates for two years. Additionally, it has a user-friendly UI since it doesn’t have any bloatware apps.

The phone comes with a 2GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage and is powered by an Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) Processor, an Octa-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 CPU. However, courtesy of its low RAM it’s only good for light, everyday tasks such as browsing, making calls, social media and is bound to lag under heavy usage such as gaming.

It has an internal storage capacity of 16GB or 32GB which isn’t much by today’s standards but you can expand it thanks to a dedicated memory card slot.

Battery

It comes with a Li-Po 3000 mAh battery which can last you the whole day depending on the usage. However, it doesn’t come with fast-charging capabilities so it will take some time before it charges fully. To be on the safer side, plug in your phone early to charge before leaving the house.

Camera

The Nokia C20 has pretty basic cameras even for a budget phone with both front and back cameras being 5 MP . The image quality is okay but certainly not the best, especially with poor lighting. You can take decent selfies as well and it works for video calls thanks to the LED flash.

Verdict

For a budget phone, the Nokia C20 has some decent features and is ideal for day to day tasks. You don’t have to worry about running out of charge and it’s built to last living up to the Nokia reputation. You can get this phone at Ksh. 9,999.