HMD Global has announced the launch of the Nokia G60 5G in the Kenyan market where it will retail at Ksh. 52,999.

The Nokia G60 5G features a 50MP triple camera that combines with AI technology for better selfies, ultra-wide shots, and low-light photography. It also comes a streamlined 6.58” FHD+ 120Hz display and the GoPro Quik App for easy editing and sharing. It has a Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform for fast performance and 20W fast charging for long-lasting battery life.

HMD has touted the phone as the most eco-friendly G-series device to date, as it is sustainably crafted with 100% recycled plastic back and 60% recycled plastic frame. It also brings the premium promises seen in the X-series to the G-series for the first time, helping users keep their phone for longer with the ‘3-3-3’ promise – three years of OS upgrades and monthly security updates and a three-year warranty.

The Nokia G60 5G Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE/5G

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.58 inch IPS LCD touchscreen

OS: Android 12

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 619

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 6GB

Main camera: 50 MP, (wide), 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera; Single 8 MP

Features: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Pure Black, Ice Gray