HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has launched the newest member of the C-series that is the Nokia C12. The phone will be retailing at Ksh. 11,000 and is the successor to the Nokia C11.

The phone comes with Android 12 (Go edition) and 3GB ​RAM with memory extension giving you 2GB of additional virtual RAM, enabling you to navigate between your favorite apps even faster. The phones comes with a 6.3” HD+ display feels comfortable in the hand and fits nicely in the pocket.

In a world of growing cyber threats, C-series family ensures that you get at least two years of regular security patches to keep you shielded from threats.

Adam Ferguson, Global Head of Product Marketing, HMD Global, had this to say, “What people love about Nokia phones is how extremely resilient they are. The new Nokia C12 brings exactly that, with added camera smarts and improved performance.”

The Nokia C12 Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.32 x 2.93 x 0.35 inches

Build: Glass front, aluminum frame, plastic back

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 6.32 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 12 (Go edition)

Chipset: Unisoc SC9863A1 (28nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: IMG8322

Internal storage: 64GB

RAM: 2/3 GB RAM

Main camera: 8 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 5 MP

USB: USB Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Ion 3000 mAh, non-removable

Charging:

Colors: Dark Cyan, Charcoal, Light Mint