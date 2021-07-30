Shares

LG Electronics (LG) Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) technologies have won international accolades for their high performance. The models that were evaluated and passed the comprehensive performance evaluation cut across LG’s residential and commercial segments.

The Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) awarded LG the Performance Award for the fourth straight year. A total of 57 LG HVAC solutions across seven product categories passed AHRI’s evaluation for the third year in a row (2018 to 2020).

AHRI tested LG models in the following categories

Variable Refrigerant Airflow (VRF) Variable-Speed Mini-Split and Multi-Split Air Conditioners Packaged Terminal Air-Conditioners (PTAC) Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP) Water-Cooled Chillers Air-Cooled Chillers Room Fan Coil Units

“LG has been solidifying its excellent reputation in the HVAC market due to its exceptional, in-house-developed technologies and has recorded steady growth for twelve consecutive years. We will continue to strengthen our competitiveness in the region and around the globe through HVAC solutions that provide the highest levels of performance, durability and flexibility,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance and Air Solution Company.

In awarding the Performance Award, AHRI works with experts at Intertek, a leading standards and certification organization, to assess whether actual product performance matches the listed specifications. AHRI then randomly selects 20% of models within each manufacturer-specified product category. Only companies whose products have passed the primary performance evaluation for three years consecutively are eligible for the Performance Award.

One of the products tested was Multi V, LG’s flagship large-capacity outdoor unit, which uses the company’s innovative Ultimate Inverter Compressor to deliver strong performance and energy efficiency. LG’s VRF system provides reliable heating operations, even in temperatures as low as negative-30 degrees Celsius.

Also evaluated was LG Multi V Water, a water source cooling system with a plate-type heat exchanger for better thermal efficiency. The company’s solution also saves energy by adjusting the volume of water heated/cooled based on the number of outdoor units in operation.

A third product to pass AHRI’s assessment, LG’s air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller is a highly-efficient solution powered by advanced inverter technology. With a footprint of only 1.6 square meters (20-refrigerator ton model), the compact unit delivers a high level of performance without taking up a significant amount of space.