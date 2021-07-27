Shares

Kenyan five-time Safari Rally winner Carl Flash Tundo with his navigator Tim Jessop has emerged winner in the the 2021 Rally in Tanzania to take lead of the African Rally Championship title race.

Driving a VW Polo R5 sponsored by Minti Motorsport and Safaricom, Tundo lead in five stages, clocking 02:07:36 hours. Coming in second was his closest challenger, Karan Patel with a Ford Fiesta R5 and Ugandan Yasin Nasser with a Subaru.

This was Tundo’s second win of the season in the R5 car after emerging winner of ARC Equator Rally in April. In late June, Carl Tundo finished 9th overall in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally that made a comeback in Kenya after a 19-year hiatus.

Also competing at the African Championship were Safaricom sponsored FIA Rally Star Program youngsters Jeremy Wahome, Hamza Anwar and McRae Kimathi.

Wahome, navigated by Victor Okundi, drew his experience from last month’s WRC Safari Rally to finish 5th, beating the seasoned Issa Amwari who finished 6th. This was Wahome’s second major rally event after finishing 16th in WRC Safari Rally last month.

McRae Kimathi navigated by Shameer Yusuf in a Ford Fiesta R3 came 13th overall in a time of 02:35:27.

FIA Rally Star program is a global initiative that seeks to identify, train, and develop talented young drivers between 17-26 years. The program in the East African region currently has three drivers including Hamza Anwar, Mc Rae Kimathi and Jeremy Wahome.