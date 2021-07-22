Shares

Cloud Productivity Solutions (CPS), a Kenyan IT company, was among 9 African companies that were celebrated at this year’s Microsoft Partner Awards event.

The Awards acknowledge outstanding achievements and innovations from across its global partner ecosystem. This group of partners and their solutions demonstrate agility and creativity in building new technologies across the intelligent cloud to edge, all with the goal of exceeding customer expectations by bringing technology to life in meaningful ways.

Other African companies feted at the wards include Computer Revolution Uganda, eSolutions Consulting Ghana, MC3 Cloud Côte d’Ivoire and Tarsus on Demand of South Africa.

CPS is a born-in-the-cloud partner that specializes in helping companies save money through innovation. CPS focuses on delivering products and services that improve customers’ business operations. The company has been instrumental in driving the highest number (60) of Microsoft 365 Accelerator workshops with the highest impact. They also had the highest Teams usage among partner in the region and the highest in Kenya.

Commenting on the recognition, Jeremiah Kibanga, CEO Cloud Productivity Solutions said, “This award is a culmination of the tireless efforts of many individuals behind the scenes and is a recognition of their inspiring teamwork. I’m grateful to Microsoft – our trusted partner, for creating platforms which have enabled us to succeed with our customers in multiple sectors, for the support and guidance in strategy formulation and through to capacity building for our team.”

This year, over 4,400 nominations were received each providing an inspiring reflection of what Microsoft’s partners are enabling through their technology portfolios.

Under the Category Awards, 56 winners and 160 finalists were announced across six categories including the following.

Azure Business Applications Modern Work and Security Industry Business Excellence Social Impact

Under the Country/Region section, 108 partners have been announced as winners.

“It has been a very tough year for our partners with the challenges that came with COVID-19; working remotely, team members impacted and customers struggling to adapt to the new norm. The awards this year have a different meaning. It is a strong testament of the determination of the work the partners have done and the impact customers have felt across the region,” said Amin Azab, Global Partner Solutions Lead of Microsoft Middle East Africa.