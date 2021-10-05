Microsoft has officially launched the Windows 11 Operating System. The free upgrade will begin rolling out to eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will start to become available for purchase.
As the PC continues to play a more central role in users’ lives, Windows 11 is ready to empower productivity and inspire creativity.
There are 11 highlights of the new Windows 11
- The new design and sounds are modern, fresh, clean and beautiful.
2. With Start, Microsoft has put users and their content at the center. Start utilizes the power of the cloud and Microsoft 365 to show recent files no matter what device users are viewing them on.
3. Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops provide an even more powerful way to multitask and optimize screen real estate.
4. Chat from Microsoft Teams integrated into the taskbar provides a faster way to connect to other people.
5. Widgets, a new personalized feed powered by AI, provides a faster way to access useful information.
6. Windows 11 delivers the best Windows ever for gaming and unlocks the full potential of your system’s hardware with technology like DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage and Auto HDR. With Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate you get access to over 100 high-quality PC games to play on Windows 11 for one low monthly price. (Xbox Game Pass sold separately)
7. Windows 11 comes with a new Microsoft Store rebuilt with an all-new design making it easier to search and discover your favorite apps, games, shows, and movies in one trusted location.
8. Windows 11 is the most inclusively designed version of Windows with new accessibility improvements that were built for and by people with disabilities.
9. Windows 11 unlocks new opportunities for developers and creators. We are opening the Store to allow more developers and independent software vendors (ISVs) to bring their apps to the Store, improving native and web app development with new developer tools, and making it easier for users to refresh the look and feel across all our app designs and experiences.
10. Windows 11 is optimized for speed, efficiency and improved experiences with touch, digital pen and voice input.
11. Windows 11 is the operating system for hybrid work, delivering new experiences that work how you work, are secure by design, and easy and familiar for IT to deploy and manage. Businesses can also test Windows 11 in preview in Azure Virtual Desktop, or at general availability by experiencing Windows 11 in the new Windows 365.