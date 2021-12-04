Shares

In collaboration with Microsoft 365 Business, Cloud Productivity Solutions has launched the SME Boost solution that seeks to transform the way modern businesses work.

SME Boost provides organizations with improved real-time communication, collaboration, and advanced security features. These advanced features improve productivity in and out of the workplace. With SME Boost, users can perform a variety of business functions, such as website and ecommerce hosting, share and store files securely, email marketing, and much more in one solution. As such, businesses will be able to eliminate costly and multiple apps with this unified single productivity solution.

Organizations that use SME Boost will benefit from user training through workshops, adoption resources, and guidance. This will help staff develop the skills needed to utilize all features provided once SME Boost has been deployed. Additionally, Cloud Productivity Solutions will provide customer proactive support, a service that anticipates customer issues and provides remedies in advance.

“In the advent of COVID-19 pandemic we have seen a change in the workplace and moving forward research has shown that 90% of organizations are planning to combine remote and onsite working. With the change in the workplace, it has also meant that approximately 60% of employees feel less connected to colleagues after shifting to remote working,” said Cloud Productivity Solutions CEO Jeremiah Kibanga.

SME Boost will bridge this gap and ensure that these challenges are addressed, and businesses work seamlessly. This is in addition to guaranteeing protection from internal and external threats in a cost-effective manner. With statistics from Microsoft showing that 43% of all cyber-attacks are targeted at SMEs, SME Boost’s inbuilt AI tools and protocols will protect businesses, devices, and data from advanced software threats.