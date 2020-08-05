Shares

Cloud Productivity Solutions (CPS), a Kenyan IT firm has emerged as one of the winners at the 2020 Microsoft Inspire awards. The awards recognize partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Winners are selected based on their commitment to customers, the impact of their solutions and the exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

Other winners from the continent include Salt Essential IT from Namibia. Salt has been at the forefront of driving a modern workplace story infused with their own solutions and bundles. Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Salt has been assisting customers, governments, and schools’ transition to Teams, also offering their security bundle. Also honoured was Cloudware from Ghana for supporting Microsoft on several accounts with true impact, leading customer face time in the field in alignment with the Cloud strategy. The organisation delivers workshops and support on Azure consumption by customers.

The 2020 award ceremony was hosted as a virtual event and shone spotlight on the successes by partners in more than 100 countries. This year, 11 winners were selected from 8 regions in Africa, including from Kenya and 3 from the Levant region.

Ibrahim Youssry, General Manager at Microsoft Middle East and Africa Emerging Markets, had this to say, “As a company, we have always believed in bringing technology closer to those who need it most, allowing everyone to ultimately achieve more. We’ve been able to do this through connecting our partners with customers and each other enabling business growth and driving digital transformation.”