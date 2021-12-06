Shares

Microsoft has officially launched Teams Essentials, a Microsoft Teams solution designed for small-midsize businesses (SMBs). The solution is currently available at only Ksh. 448 (USD 4) per user per month.

While the past 20 months have been challenging for all organizations, small businesses have been hit hardest. They have had to adapt nearly every aspect of how they operate and work with customers, often without access to critical tools and technologies.

Teams Essentials will enable the small businesses to serve their customers in new ways, grow their business and gain competitive advantages in several ways. These include easily hosting longer, professional meetings with colleagues, customers, and partners.

It will also enable them to take productivity to the next level with tools like calendar integration, group chat, and extended meeting limits up to 30 hours and 300 attendees at once. The solution will also enable SMEs to stay organized while saving time by connecting existing tools in one place with powerful collaboration capabilities and an increased 10 GB of cloud storage.

Speaking at the launch of the new Microsoft Team Essentials solution, Jared Spataro, the Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365 said, “We all know the shift to remote and hybrid work has presented ample challenges for companies of all sizes, but the unique challenges that small businesses face require unique solutions, and Microsoft is well-positioned to provide its SMB customers with the best possible tools to succeed. We appreciate the fact that the world isn’t going back to the old way of working, so small businesses need solutions that are designed specifically for their unique needs to thrive in this new normal.”